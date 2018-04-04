Betty Hoffman

Funeral services were held on Friday, March 30, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Fremont, NE, with Rev. A. David Paul officiating. Burial was in the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapels in Fremont, NE, were in charge of arrangements. Betty was born November 14, 1931 in Gregory to Emil and Pauline ‘Dunn’ Schrader. She was raised in the Mills and Jamison, NE, area. She graduated from Springview High School in 1949. Betty married Bennie G. Hoffman on September 28, 1949 in Gregory. After their marriage the couple moved to Dallas where they farmed for 20 years then moved to Fremont, NE, in 1969. While in Fremont, NE, Betty worked for Bird Engineering for 12 years then various other places before working at Walmart in the garden department. Betty and Bennie attended the First Congregational Church after moving to Fremont, NE. She passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Fremont Health Medical Center in Fremont, NE, at the age of 86. She was survived by her husband, Bennie of Fremont, NE; children: Linda (Jerry) Slade of Tyndall, Bennie Hoffman of Fremont, NE, Debra Privett of Tyndall, and Paula (Ron) Bendig of Cedar Bluffs, NE; 15 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Martha Gimbel of Scotland, Leona Leslie of Oregon and many cousins, nieces and nephews Betty was preceded in death by her parents and an infant great- grandson. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com