Funeral services for Betty Nikodym were held at 10:30 a.m. on September 14, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Gregory with interment at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Gregory. Heritage Funeral Home of Sioux Falls was in charge of arrangements. Betty A. (Doty) Nikodym, 93, passed away September 11, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Sioux Falls. Betty was the daughter of Charles and Blanche Doty, born on December 23rd, 1924 in Tripp County. Betty attended high school in Gregory where she lived with nine other girls in a boarding house. She married Emil (Nick) Nikodym on January 16, 1945. Into this union came three sons Rick, Ron and Roger, all born in Burke. Betty spent her life raising her boys and caring for her family. She also helped with the family business, Nikodym Oil Company. Betty and Emil started their own Standard Oil Company business in Burke and were there for 15 years before moving to Gregory in 1959 when Emil became a petroleum agent with the Standard Oil Company and independent jobber. Betty loved to cook, eat ice cream, do word search puzzles, collect bells, care for her grandchildren and garden. Betty was a member of the Rebekah’s and the United Methodist Church in Gregory. Betty worked at the Gregory Hospital for many years once her boys were older. She is survived by her two sons Ron (Kathleen) Nikodym of Shawnee, KS and Roger (Debbie) Nikodym of Sioux Falls and daughter-inlaw Kay Nikodym; ten grandchildren, Lori Kelleher, Jeff Nikodym, Stacy Krieg, Makaela Meadows, Frank Nikodym, Lindsay McCracken, Emilie Mays, Matthew Nikodym, Ariann Lenihan and Adam Nikodym: 24 great-grandchildren along with many other family members and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Emil: son Richard, parents, Charles and Blanche Doty, her brothers: Virgil, Lynn and Graden Jamess and daughter-in-law Cindi (Karl) Nikodym.