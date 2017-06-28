Betty Raschke Pharris passed away on June 8, 2017 in San Diego, CA, at the age of 87. Graveside services and a celebration of life for Betty Pharris will be at a later date in Gregory. Betty (Raschke) Pharris was born in Gregory on January 25, 1930 to Elise (Vogt) and John Raschke, and grew up on the family farm north of the Gregory. She graduated from Gregory High School in 1947. In 1949, she married Wesley Pharris. After getting married, she joined her husband in Chamberlain where they ran the bakery. In 1957, they moved to San Diego, CA. During the next several years, Betty and Wes enjoyed bring their daughters home to Gregory during summers to visit family. She was a homemaker and worked for the San Diego School District. During this time, she joined the Classified Employees Association and served on their board for many years. Then, in the late ‘70s, she left the school district and she started her own business, Pharris Management. After retirement in 2000, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends in San Diego and also visiting her family in Gregory. She often said that she had the best childhood growing up on the farm. A few of the memories are riding her horse to the one room school she attended. She carried wonderful memories with her into adulthood. As she grew, she enjoyed school - debates, plays, and the companionship of her friends. Although she lived in San Diego, CA, for over 60 years, her heart was rooted here in Gregory and Winner with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Telfer Pharris, Pamela Oosterhuis, and Aleta Pharris; her grandsons Patrick and Brian Telfer; sisters-in-law Violet (Schultz) Raschke and Carol (Ragan) Raschke; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her (ex)husband, Wesley Pharris; their son Daniel Pharris; her parents Elise (Vogt) and John Raschke; her brothers Albert, Walter, Roy, and Clarence; her sister-in-law, Blanche (Dooley) Raschke; and nephews Rodney and Rick Raschke.