Betty Soper Shonley, age 90, passed away on July 29, 2018 at her home in Sumrall, MS.

She was born in Burke in 1928 to Dale and Irene Soper. She graduated from Burke High School. She attended college at South Dakota State University, then paused her education to marry and have six children. She returned to Brookings to finish her degree and graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She received her master’s of science degree at Mankato State University in 1988.

For much of her life she was a nutrition counselor for the WIC program (Women’s Infants and Children), counseling families on nutritional needs. Betty was an avid reader and life-long advocate of nutrition and wellness. She spent much of her time in Bible studies as a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Ray Shonley; her parents, Dale and Irene Soper; her brothers David, Donald, Howard, and Bob Soper.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Nelson and husband Otto Ferrie of Mankato, MN, Vicki Byrum of Sidney, IA, Connie Walck and husband Dan Walck of Holland, PA, Jackie Hankins and husband John Mark Hankins of Sumrall, MS, Jo Ann Elworth and husband Mark Elworth of Golden, MO, Richard Canon of Ramsey, MN; sisters-in-law Gerrie Soper and Shirley Canon both of Gregory; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be planned for spring, 2019.