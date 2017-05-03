Funeral services for Beulah McKenney were held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior, NE, with Pastor Kenley Udd and Pastor Tim Zoschke officiating. Music was provided by the congregational and by Kenley’s trio. Pallbearers were Beulah’s grandchildren: Allen Loos, Kristina Albert, Sarah Eckles-Van Horn, Julie Merrill and Daniel Eckles. Interment was on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Simpson Cemetery in Keya Paha County, NE. Megrue- Price Funeral Home of Superior, NE was in charge of the arrangement Beulah May McKenney, the daughter of Orville A. and Anna (Flegel) Minnig, was born on August 28, 1922 on the family homestead near Red Elm, in Ziebach County. She attended grade school at Lewis School, a country school, and high school at Dupree. In 1938 the family moved to Lincoln, NE, where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940. After graduation, she accepted a secretarial position with the State of Nebraska, Director of the American Legion Auxiliary, and worked with the 1941 Girls’ State activities. In 1942 she became head bookkeeper at the Hardy Furniture Company in Lincoln, NE, where she worked for nine years. In 1951 she entered Fort Wayne Bible College, Fort Wayne, IN, to prepare for Christian ministry. Following college she was employed as secretary to the President of the Missionary Church Association in Fort Wayne, IN. In 1954 she was accepted into Village Missions and was appointed as missionary pastor to Pence Community Church, Scott City, KS, from 1954 to 1957. Then she was appointed to Mills Community Church, Mills, NE, from 1957 to 1961. She was ordained to the gospel ministry on September 22, 1960. She was united in marriage to Willard Francis McKenney at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Lincoln, NE, on October 2, 1961, and she became mother to his three children. They spent the next forty years living and working on their ranch south of Mills, NE. They retired from active ranching in 1990, sold the ranch in 2001, and moved to Aurora, NE. Beulah enjoyed ranch life, the cattle, cooking, gardening, sewing, crafting, camping, church, and area activities. She also enjoyed being with and doing things with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beulah received Christ as her Savior on April 13, 1938 at the age of 15 in Dupree. Besides being an ordained minister, she spent 40 years teaching Vacation Bible School, Junior Church, Sunday school, and loved playing the piano and organ for church services. She continued a teaching and music ministry at Hamilton Manor, Aurora, NE. She passed away on April 25, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society at Superior, NE, at the age of 94 years. She is survived by her three children, Marjorie (Greg) Loos of Lincoln, NE, Carol (Dick) Eckles of Nelson, NE, and James (Lori) of Springview, NE; her five grandchildren: Allen (Carie) Loos of Lincoln, NE, Kristina (Kevin) Albert of Louisville, NE; Sarah (Ben) Eckles-Van Horn of Lincoln, NE; Julie (James) Merrill of Warrensburg, MO; and Daniel (Stephanie) Eckles of Lincoln, NE; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister Virginia Green of Torrington, WY; sister-in-law Connie Burger of Glendale, AZ; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis; parents, Orville and Anna; her brother Gordon Minnig; brother-in-law Richard Green; niece Jeannine (Green) Hill; nephews Paul Minnig and Lane Minnig. Memorials are suggested to go to the Mills Community Church or Gideon Bible Society. Condolences may be sent to www.pricefuneralhomes.com.