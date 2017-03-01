Beverly A. Chase

Beverly Ann (Heath) Chase was born October 22, 1953 in Valentine to Nile and Anna Ma r y (Ol - son) Heath. She grew up in Bennett County, South Dakota. She attended Cedar Lake School and graduated from Bennett County High School in 1971. She married Douglas Goedde March 17, 1972 and had one son, Shannon. She married Steve Chase December 20, 1996.

Beverly was a hard and dedicated worker throughout her life. She attended beauty school and worked as a beautician. She later worked in management at Westlake Ace Hardware in Omaha for many years. Most recently she was employed by Walmart in Vista, CA. Beverly was a loving Grandmother, she was most happy working outdoors and making things grow. She also found great enjoyment with her dogs, Teddy and Molly.

Beverly passed away Tuesday, February 21 from a lung disease complicated by influenza in Vista, CA. Those who shared her life were her loving husband, Steve, her son, Shannon (Donna Dawson) Goedde, her granddaughters, Robin Dawson and Kimberly Goedde and great granddaughter, Riley Dawson. Also surviving are her siblings: Elaine (John) Schaffer Vickrey, Wayne (Jennie Ann) Heath and Larry (JoAnn) Heath, her sister-in-law, Cheryl Shepard and her brother-in-law, Greg Chase, along with cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be Sunday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sandhills Church of Hope, previously known as the Episcopal Chuch in Cody. Lunch will be served immediately following, for all friends and family at the Cody Community Hall. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Prairie Lawn Cemetery.