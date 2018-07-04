Billy Ingram

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Winner. Burial was in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Billy was born on July 16, 1923 in Hamlin, TX to Florence (Peel) and Edd Ingram. He was the second oldest of five children. He attended school until the third grade and upon turning 11 years old, he told his mother he was leaving to find work and he was going to support himself. He travelled around riding the rails for a year, working odd jobs; learning to cook. He returned home after his mother remarried and his stepfather and he worked together grinding corn and driving truck, a car hauler. The family all worked together running a laundry service. Billy got his first harmonica at the age of nine and was self-taught. He enlisted in the United States Army on January 23, 1941 and served until June 1945. Billy was in the Invasion of Omaha Beach with the 2nd Division. He had ten months of front-line fighting. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and also a medal from France, Belgium and seven others. His Army buddy had a sister who wanted a pen pal, so over 300 letters later; this is how a love story began that lasted for almost 50 years. Within two weeks from returning from the war, Billy married Ruby (Story) in South Dakota. Billy worked for Landstrom’s Glass in Rapid City while he and Ruby raised their two sons and one daughter. Ruby passed away in 1993. Billy moved back to Texas in 1994, to be near his brothers and sisters. This is when his love of gardening began with large vegetable gardens. At this time he joined the Seven Oaks Baptist Church. In the choir; he met a woman and upon finding out that she was also widowed a dinner was in order. They shared 21 years of marriage together. Billy Morris Ingram, age 94, former resident of Rapid City, Colome, and Wills Point, TX, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at his son’s home in Gillette, WY. Billy is survived by his wife, Peggy Foster Ingram of 21 years; sons, Daniel J. Ingram and Robert M. (Susan) Ingram; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and one great-greatgrandchild. He was preceded in death by his two brothers; two sisters; his first wife of 47 years, Ruby Bernice Ingram; daughter, Joyce Louise; and daughter-in-law; Mary Lou Ingram.