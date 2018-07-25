A memorial service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 21, 2018 at Fiksdal Funeral Service in Webster with Pastor Mike McCarlson officiating. Burial was in the Reliance Cemetery on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Fiksdal Funeral Service of Webster was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Brad Allen Reuer was born on September 20, 1964 to Eugene and Laura (Anderson) Reuer at Chamberlain. He and his twin brother were baptized at the Reliance Methodist Church in Reliance. He attended country school for a few years until moving to Herrick and later to Bonesteel. He graduated from Bonesteel High School in 1982. After high school, he attended a technical school for auto body.

Brad had a passion for agriculture and became an agronomist. He worked in several locations west river until the drought moved him east river.

On January 15, 2014, he married Jennifer Leyendecker in SJamaica. The couple made their home in Webster. Most recently, Brad took employment at Estelline Coop Grain. He enjoyed his work and enjoyed taking care of his farmers. He enjoyed traveling, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and playing with his dog, Sport.

Brad Reuer, age 53 of Webster, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 at his home in Webster.

He is survived by his wife, parents, children and grandchildren, stepchildren and step-grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Drew Reuer.