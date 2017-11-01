Funeral services for Brenda Lambley were held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Burke Civic Center in Burke with Pastor Clay Lundberg officiating. Music was provided by Mark Tuttle, James Petersen and Billie Sutton, vocalists, accompanied by Katie Biggins, pianist and Steve Mayer guitarist. Julie Johnson, Brenda Lamp, Lynn Hotz and Linda Johnson were in charge of registration and Michelle Engelmeyer Marlis Nelson and Vickie White were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Steve Ruiz, Tyler Inglett, Jess Matt, Don Even, Greg VanderPol, Duane Labahn, Matt Bartling, Randy Neuharth and Doug Shepperd. Honorary casket bearers were Jayder, Jakoby, Jazlee and Jeven Schonebaum, Ryggan, Ryken and Remington Lambley and Taylee Gant. Brenda LaNeal (Inglett) Lambley was born in Burke on March 18, 1963 at the Burke Community Hospital to Neal and Cheryl (Bauld) Inglett of Lucas. She joined her father in heaven on October 22, 2017 at the early age of 54. In 1967 they moved to Burton, NE where she attended elementary school where her father taught. In 1970 the family moved to Reseda, CA. There she attended Newcastle Elementary School and Cleveland High School graduating in June of 1981. In her youth she was active in soccer, softball, and cheerleading for the Woodland Hills Cowboys. The family traveled back to South Dakota every summer to visit relatives. During these trips she learned how to ride horses at Grandpa Bauld’s farm. In her teens she spent most of her summers in South Dakota with her Aunt Julie and Uncle Ronnie. It was during the summer of 1980 that she met Donivan. They were married on July 25, 1981 in Burke. From this marriage four children were born: LaNeal Brooke, Chisum Thomas, Dillon Donivan, and Cheyenne Rose. From the beginning of married life, Brenda began working at the Burke Livestock Auction as an office employee and in later years took over as head of the kitchen. This employment continued throughout her entire life. She became a co-owner of the business in 2014. Along with spending Saturdays at the Burke Livestock Auction, she spent many weekdays along side Donivan at numerous sales across several states. As their children became more involved in activities, she took a position in the Burke school cafeteria. Here she spent 17 years meeting and greeting each child that came through the lunch line. She always made time to attend and prioritize her children making sure she never missed an activity or event. She retired from the Burke School so she could spend more time on all the things that she loved which were her eight grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Donivan of Burke; her children LaNeal (Jim) Schonebaum of Herrick; Chisum (Kaira) Lambley of Burke; Dillon Lambley of Burke; Cheyenne Lambley and friend (Jared Miller) of Hartford; grandchildren: Jayder, Jakoby, Jazlee and Jeven Schonebaum; Ryggan, Ryken and Remington Lambley; Taylee Gant; her mother Cheryl Inglett of Reseda, CA; siblings Janeane (Ron) Munman of Calabassas, CA; Kimberley Moe of Moorpark, CA; Tracy (Brian) Price of Stevenson Ranch, CA; and Noble Inglett of Reseda, CA; father-in-law Herris Lambley of Herrick; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceding her in death are her father Neal Inglett; mother-in-law Mary Lambley; paternal grandparents: C. P. Inglett, Noble and Viola Inglett, John and Ethel Smith and maternal grandparents: Bertha Klug, Alex and Vera Bauld, George and Lydia Bentz, Clinton (Tuff) and Elvera Bauld.