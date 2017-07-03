Brian D. Gaskins

Brian Dean Gaskins was born on March 18, 1962 in Ainsworth, NE. His parents were Orville and Opal (Allen) Gaskins. Brian passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his home west of Ainsworth at the age of 55 years. Brian spent most of his life in Brown County, living south of Ainsworth as a small child and later just west of town. Brian at-tended Lila McAndrew Grade School and graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1981. After high school, Brian worked at a dairy in southern Rock County and at a larger dairy near Longmont, CO. He married Lisa Bartlett of Bassett in 1985 and their two children, Dustin and Tara, completed the family. They moved back to Ainsworth in 1989 to be closer to family and Brian began working at Ainsworth Feed Yard. Lisa and Brian were later divorced. Brian worked for a time at Daniels Manufacturing and most recently at Rolling Stone Feedlot. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Opal Gaskins. He is survived by his children, Dustin Gaskins and Tara Gaskins of Ainsworth; three grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Sally) Gaskins of Overton, NE; sisters, Pat Gaskins of Plainview, NE and Mona (Robert) Davis of Bassett, NE; nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services were held on June 29, 2017 at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Dan Woods served as officiant. A video presentation in tribute to Brian was shown along with sharing of memories from friends. Inurnment is to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.