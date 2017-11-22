Funeral services for Carl Ludemann were held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pator Clay Lundberg officiating. Music was provided by the congregation accompanied by Ann Anderson, organist and Phyllis Camin was in charge of registration. Interment was in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Naper, NE. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Carl Calvin Ludemann was born June 8, 1931 at Mills, NE, to Walter and Caroline (Hammon) Ludemann. He attended country school near Mills, NE, until he graduated from the eighth grade, after which he worked on his family’s farm. Carl was working for his uncle, Reo Ludemann, when he met Donna Davis. Carl went into the service in September 25, 1952 and finished his time on September 27, 1954. While servicing in Korea, Carl was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart. While in the service, he and Donna kept in touch and eventually married on November 12, 1954 and they had four sons. Carl worked for the Department of Roads in the early years of his marriage. He then worked for Logan Thoene for several years before moving to the family farm. They milked nearly 100 head of dairy cows, selling the milk. He moved his family to Naper, NE, in 1976, where he operated the Basin Township’s grader. In March of 1977 he was hired by the Nebraska Department of Roads where he received the District Employee of the Year and the State Employee of the Year in 1990. Carl retired from the Department of Roads on June 9, 1995 after 23 years and one month of service. Carl passed away on November 13, 2017 at his home in Naper, NE. He is survived by his wife Donna; sons: Carl Jr. and wife Melanie; Craig, Brad and Bryan and wife Amanda; four grandchildren: Ross, Amber, Shannan and husband Travis, and Xavier; as well as five greatgrandchildren; sister Donna Vroegh; brother, John Ludemann; sistersin- law, Sarah Schmitz and Joan Kaye; brother-in-law, Norm Davis and wife Melva; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Caroline; his brother, Ward and wife Joan; brother, Bernie; sister, Ramona; brothersin- law Darrell Carr, Clarence Vroegh, Gerald Schmitz, John and Bobbie Davis; father and mother-in-law, James LeRoy and Lenore Davis and his nephew, Bart Vroegh; as well as a host of other relatives.