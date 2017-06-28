Memorial services for Carmela Christensen were held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory with Father Godfrey Muwanga officiating. Carmela T. (Candy) Christensen, age 81, formerly of Binghamton NY, passed away August 30, 2010 in Torrance, CA. Carmela was born July 16, 1929 to Felisimo Intriago and Teresa Zambrano. Candy was the wife of the late Willis Christensen, mother to Carol Christensen of Torrance, CA and June Christensen of Binghamton, NY and a grandmother to Sean Elliott and Chas Willis. She was a life-long Catholic and devoted to the church. Candy enjoyed sewing and reading, but loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Cremation was private. Final interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Candy had fought multiple myeloma for over four years.