Carol Parkhurst, 77, died March 10, 2018 at Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, NE. She was born January 6, 1941 in Rosebud, SD to Frank and Louise Whipple. Her parents lived on a ranch west of Parmelee, SD at the time. Frank was a rancher and Louise was a housewife. Carol spent her youth growing up on that ranch. Riding her horse Trigger and helping her father were some of her fondest memories. Carol met and married Clarence Waln, Jr in 1959. This union produced four children; Shelly, Keith, Bill and Duke. They lived in Parmelee until they separated in 1973. Carol and her children then moved to Buffalo Gap, SD, Carol moved several times after that before finally settling in Kilgore, NE. She married Darrel Parkhurst in 1986, joining two families. Darrel had five children from a previous marriage; Gene, Patricia, Ken, Sharon, and Tena. Carol and Darrel lived in Kilgore, Eli, Nenzel and Valentine during their 30 years of marriage. Darrel passed away in 2016. Carol remained in Valentine until her passing. Her interests included family, playing cards, gardening, and visiting. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members. Carol is survived by her children, Shelly Hopkins, Keith Waln, Duke Waln, Bill and Missy Waln; four step-children and spouses, Gene and JoAnn Parkhurst, Ken and Christina Parkhurst, Tena and Wendell Wolff, Sharon and Rod Hermann; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A brother and spouse, Verle and Regina Whipple, and a sister, Karen Douville, step-brother Don Parkhurst and step-sister Delores Hutton also survive. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Rose Mooney. A Memorial Service was held Wednesday, March 14, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Valentine with interment at the cemetery in Kilgore.