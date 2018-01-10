Catherine M. Billings, 90

Catherine M. Billings was born May 13, 1927 in Valentine, NE to George and Minnie Mae (Archer) Simons. She passed away December 30, 2017 at Cherry County Hospital in Valentine at age 90. Catherine married Virgil E. Billings on November 9, 1946 in Ainsworth, NE. They made their home near Norden where they farmed and ranched. They were blessed with a daughter Mae Louise. Catherine was a member of Norden Extension Club, Shadley Sals Extension Club and the United Methodist Church in Springview. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and crocheting. Catherine loved being around people. She and Virgil had great times with their awesome neighbors, visiting, playing cards, having get togethers, picnics etc. Her greatest love was her family and her special relationship with her grandchildren. Like her brother Giles, she didn’t have an enemy and was an awesome person loved by all. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, George and Minnie Simons; her husband, Virgil who died in 2002; brothers, Wayne (Bud) Simons, Giles Simons; brothers-in-law, Marion Delfs and Ronald Kinzer; sisters-in-law, Nancy Simons and Diane Simons; niece, Lisa Delfs and nephew, John (Jed) Delfs. She is survived by daughter, Louise Keogh and husband Andy; grandchildren, Allan, Scott and Kelly and great grandchildren, Katrina (Kate) and Michael Keogh. Also surviving are sisters, Evelyn Kinzer and Eunice (Sissy) Delfs, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service for Catherine Billings was held January 5, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was entrusted with funeral arrangements.