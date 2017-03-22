Catherine Ruth Vrbka, 60

Catherine Ruth Vrbka of Mission, SD passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017. She was born August 26, 1956, in Fort Carson, CO, the daughter of Bernard and Rose (Cerveny) Reed. Cathy attended Lone Hill Country School until eighth grade. She graduated from Todd County High School with the class of 1974. Cathy loved to run and was active in track, drill team and the Girls Athletic Association. She was also a homecoming candidate. On February 14, 1976, Cathy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Randy Vrbka, at the Grace Baptist Church in Mission, SD. Randy and Cathy worked and lived at the L7 Ranch in Mission. A son, Danny, was born in July 1976 and a daughter, Bobbi, was born in January 1979. In 1981, the family moved to Lexington, NE where Cathy found one of her greatest joys, to work at the Lexington Sale Barn. However, the homestead always called her home and they returned in 1992. Her happiest place was wandering out with the cattle. Cathy worked at the Todd County School District where she remained until she passed. Cathy so loved her family and it came naturally to her to be the glue that held it all together. She was not only a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and wife, she was also an amazing and loyal friend. Cathy was often an ‘adopted’ mother to many. Her long conversations will be sorely missed by so many people. Cathy is survived by her husband, Randy Vrbka of Mission, SD; two children: Danny (Elizabeth) Vrbka of Winner, SD and Bobbi Schmidt of White River, SD; 11 grandchildren: Alex Till, Olathe Schmidt, Riley Sund, Trayer Schmidt, Taylor Audiss, Tedra Vrbka, Trinity Vrbka, Rhone Schmidt, Isabella Vrbka Hazin Schmidt and Hunter Vrbka; and two sisters: Sharon (Leroy) Swanson of Mission and Carol (Mark) Rohr of Bluffton, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Rose Reed and an infant brother, Luke. Memorials may be sent to PO Box 136, White River, SD 57579. Holmes Funeral Home of Valentine was entrusted with the arrangements. Online guest book at www.HolmesFH.com