Memorial services for Cecil Harsin, Jr. were held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hilltop Drive-In Theater in Gregory with Pastor Allen Bouslaugh officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Louie was born in Burke to Leona and Slim Harsin on February 5, 1963. He was the youngest of the six Harsin children. Louie met Michelle Shutt in 1978 and again some years later and were married on October 4, 1986 in Gregory. Shortly after their marriage, Louie adopted Michelle’s sons, Scott and Shaun. His granddaughter Dillyn, was born on March 21, 2004. Louie built her a playhouse, complete with running water. Louie began his working life in 1983 with his brother-in-law, Randy Lyon, in the family bee business. He worked bees from South Dakota to Texas for the next ten years. He then began his own construction business while also working alongside Michelle at the Hipp and Hilltop Theaters. Even while in the hospital, he and Slim made plans for the upcoming show season. Louie enjoyed the theater business and working with his dad. Cecil Lewis Harsin, Jr., husband, father, brother, son and grandfather, passed away at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke on April 11, 2017 following a lengthy illness. Louie is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Scott and Shaun; father and step-mom Slim and Linda Harsin; father-in-law Jerry Shutt; three sisters, Jean Cole, Leigh Lyon and Lynda (Tom) Ehrich; his brothers Arylin and James; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. He was preceded in death by his mom Leona Harsin, brother-in-law Randy Lyon, and mother-in-law Ginger Shutt.