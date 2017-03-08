Funeral services for Cecil Routh were held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Gregory with Pastor Royal Archer officiating.

Music was provided by Geoff Smith, soloist, accompanied by Bette Fogel, pianist. Jamie Routh and Britney Routh were in charge of registration.

Casket bearers were Jay Routh, Joe Routh, Ryan Routh, Kyle Routh, Vince Berens and Loren Reetz. Honorary casket bearers were all of Cecil’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory with military honors conferred by the Gregory American Legion and the Navy Honors Program. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Cecil was born August 12, 1922, in Clark to Roy T. and Bessie (Lorenz) Routh. In 1929 the family of eight children moved to Groton where his father was a building contractor. Here they lived until Cecil graduated in 1941.

Cecil enlisted in the United Sates Navy on November 16, 1942. Six of the eight Routh siblings also joined the service. He took basic training in San Diego, CA, where he was schooled for 16 inch Naval guns. He was then transferred to Bremerton, WA and assigned to the USS West Virginia.

Cecil met Pearle Reetz while on leave in Groton. They were married aboard the ship June 10, 1944 by the ship’s chaplain.

While on board the USS West Virginia his ship supported operations at Iwo Jima Island, Okinawa Island and the Battle of Surigao Strait. Cecil was discharged on November 9, 1945.

In 1947 Cecil joined Pearl’s parents in their farming operation and they raised three boys. For 25 years he served on the Rosebud Electric Cooperative board. He also served on the township board and the Dallas Elevator board.

For 32 years Cecil and Pearle enjoyed the good life by wintering in Arizona. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, fishing at the Missouri River, hunting and woodworking.

Cecil passed away Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory.

Cecil is survived by his son Barry and wife Karen, of Gregory; daughter- in-law Kim Routh; brother Roger, of Minnesota; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pearle; sons Rodney and Clark; infant children Robin and Randy; brothers Art, Emmett and Kenneth; and his sisters Alma, Dorothy and Fern.