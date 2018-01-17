Chaeley J. Ruegge, 17

Funeral services for Chaeley J. Ruegge age 17 of Johnstown, NE, will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Lila McAndrew Gymnasium in Ainsworth, NE, with a graveside service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the O’Neill Cemetery in O’Neill, NE. Chaeley Ruegge passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from injuries sustained in a two vehicle accident near Ainsworth. Survivors include: Parents Dave and Jenne Ruegge of Johnstown; siblings, Clint Ruegge of Brownlee, NE and Nicole Fischer and her son Leighton; and special friend Tyler Johnson of Ainsworth; paternal grandmother, Gloria Ruegge and the late Terry Ruegge of O’Neill, NE; maternal grandparents, Phil and Kris Adsit of East Troy, WI; along with numerous other family members. Visitations for Chaeley Ruegge will be held on Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will continue one hour prior to service time at the Lila McAndrew Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to the family for a future designation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.