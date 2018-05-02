Charles E. Barnes was born December 7, 1926 in Neligh and passed away February 2, 2018 in Tucson, AZ at age 91. Charles was the oldest son of Harold Wesley Barnes and Eva Doris (Carpenter) Barnes, former longtime Valentine residents. He attended elementary school in Neligh and graduated from Valentine High School in 1944, where he participated in football, basketball and singing groups including a men’s quartet. He was in the Army from 1945- 1947, spending one year in Korea and was honorable discharged with a rank of Tech Sargent. Prior to time in the service, he worked with his dad at the Standard Service Station in Valentine. He married Marlene Randall of Ainsworth in Seattle, WA at the Woodland Park Methodist Church on October, 21, 1947. They had celebrated 70 years of marriage. They had three children including Danny Barnes (deceased), Cherlyn Bonach (deceased) and Darcy (Gary) Bixler, 10 grandchildren and 16 greatgrandchildren. Charles worked as Sales Manager for Safeway Stores in Seattle and later a Branch Manager for Wonder Bread in Everett, WA. The couple lived in the Seattle area most of their married life and, after retiring lived in Tucson, AZ and for several years in Chadron, NE. Survivors include a sister, Audrey (Keith) Kreycik of Lakewood, CO, and brothers, Bob Barnes of Lincoln and Bill (Evelyn) Barnes of rural Springview. Preceding Charles’ passing were sister Betty (Henry) Vandersypen formerly of Creighton and an infant brother, Harold Wesley Barnes, Jr of Neligh. Family and friends had a small service at their home in Tucson. Per Charles wishes he will be interned at the VA Cemetery near Tucson.