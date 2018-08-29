Charles R. Hafer, 69

Charles Robert Hafer was born January 6, 1949 in Sidney during the 1949 blizzard. Chuck was one of four sons born to Donald and Elinor (Shupe) Hafer. He passed away August 17, 2018 at age 69 in Valentine.

Chuck began his education at Good View Elementary School and then graduated from Lodgepole High School. He received his Bachelors, Masters and Specialty Degree in Education from Chadron State College. His career in education began at Trumbull. He then taught at Valentine High School and was also athletic director. His administration career began at Mullen as school principal and then superintendent until his retirement. He also was Superintendent at Sandhills High School in Dunning for three years.

Chuck married Cherry Moody in Chadron on September 26, 1970. This union was blessed with sons; Corey and Bill.

He was a member of the Principals Association, Superintendents Association, Rotary and attended the United Methodist Church. He served as a board member of Nebraska State Activity Association. Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Chuck is survived by wife, Cherry of Valentine; sons, Corey (Holly) of Blair, Bill (Trang) of Longwood, FL; grandchildren, Aspen and Charlie Hafer and Jake Rogge. Also surviving are brothers, Terry (Pat) of Sutherland, Alan (Judy) of Aurora, CO and Roger (Patty) of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Elinor Hafer.

Funeral Service for Chuck Hafer was held Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Valentine. Interment was at Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was entrusted with funeral arrangements.