Funeral services for Charlie BullBear were held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Gregory with Herold Marshall officiating. Honored guests were Jerome KillsSmall - Tradition Lakota Prayer; and Little Echo, Lakota Singers. Dillon Riggans was the flower attendant. Charlie was born in Cheyenne, WY, on July 28, 1997. He attended primary and secondary school in Cheyenne, WY, before transferring to Gregory High School. During school Charlie took part in sports ranging from baseball to football. Charlie graduated in 2015 from Gregory before receiving a welding certification from South East Technical Institute in Sioux Falls. He used his welding expertise while working for Bartling Welding and Machine in Gregory. Charlie enjoyed everything outdoors and routinely went fishing and camping. Charlie was an avid gamer and enjoyed a diverse genre of music. Charles Royal Anderson-Bullbear, born to Theodore Bullbear and Heather Anderson, passed away on June 16, 2018. Charlie was cremated and was sent to his rest in his star quilt with his sister Myah’s dog tags and his grandfather’s Nay SEAL trident. He took with him a lock of his sister’s hair and a piece of many hearts. Charlie is survived by Heather Anderson, mother; Ted BullBear, father; Myah Riggans and Dillon Riggans, sister and brother-in-law; Patricia Anderson, grandmother; Lavera BullBear, grandmother; Charles Anderson and Karen Clarkson, grandfather and grandmother; Ruby Anderson, great-grandmother; Dottie Clarkson, great-grandmother; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.