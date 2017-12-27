Christopher Jon Gudgel, age 49, of Ainsworth went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2017. He was born February 7, 1968 in Rochester, MN to Willard and Judith (Bernhardt) Gudgel. Christopher lived the first of his years near Rochester. He moved with his family to Colorado in 1975 where he attended grade school and high school in Niwot. After high school, Christopher attended CSU for one semester, took automobile mechanic training classes and trained for a CDL, after which he drove over the road trucks to all parts of the U.S. for many years. He then chose a new career in auto sales, selling cars in Denver for some time and then, choosing to move to Ainsworth, he continued with auto mechanic work and car sales, until venturing out into musical performance. He and the groups he formed (Quick as a Wink and Double D Wranglers) played and sang cowboy music throughout Nebraska and neighboring states. After the musical groups disbanded he took a job at Home Health in Ainsworth. While still working at Home Health, he took on an assignment as pastor of the Long Pine United Methodist Church. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Lily; his parents; sisters, Jennifer Gudgel-Getson of Loveland, CO, Melanie Gudgel of Loveland, and Angela (James) Mickler of Greenfield, IN; eleven cousins; seven aunts and uncles; four great-aunts and uncles; four nephews and nieces; and one great-nephew. Memorial services were held at the Evangelical Free Church in Ainsworth with Pastor Mick Thornton officiating the service. Prelude and Postlude were provided by Sherry Campbell. Music selections of “It Is Well With My Soul” by Bill and Gloria Gaither and “Go Rest High On That Mountain” by Vince Gill were provided. Honorary bearers were Scott Gudgel, Todd Gudgel, Matthew Lund, Laura Lund, Albert Lund, Mark Gudgel and Jakob Getson. Inurnment followed at the Ainsworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to the family for Lily’s educational fund. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.