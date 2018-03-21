Chuck Iske

Chuck was born December 2, 1931 in Sheridan, WY. He passed away at Pine View Good Samaritan Society in Valentine on March 9, 2018. He attended grade school in Sarpy County, Nebraska and graduated from Omaha South High School. In March of 1952, Chuck married Bonnie Daubert. They were married 63 years. They lived south of Omaha with their three children. Chuck farmed and worked at the Omaha Stockyards, before beginning a job with Allied Chemical in LaPlatte, NE. In May 1966, the family moved to a ranch in the sandhills south of Merriman. Chuck spent his cowboy days working all aspects of the ranching life and truly enjoying it to the fullest. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his son, Marvin Lloyd; parents, Lloyd and Grace Iske and sister, Delores Thiessen. He is survived by daughters: Debra (Bill) Ludwig of Crescent, IA and Carol “CJ” (Dave) Leonard of Valentine; grandchildren: Nichole (Travis) Bostock of O’Neill, Garrett Leonard (Samantha Asmus) of Valentine, NE, Makenzie (Mathew) Jones of Tilden, and Bailey Jo Leonard of Kearney; and great grandchildren: Laken Rae Bostock and Jye David Jones. Services were held Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Presbyterian Church in Valentine with Pastor Andrew Utecht officiating. Interment followed at the Gordon Cemetery in Gordon. Holmes Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.