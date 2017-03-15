A memorial service was held for Clarice Owens on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383. She was born April 9, 1918 in Ideal, one of eight siblings born to homesteading farmers and educated in a one room schoolhouse. Marcy graduated from University of Redlands in California in 1943, then served in Hawaii, Guam, Japan, Germany and Alabama with the American Red Cross Military Welfare Service from 1944-51. She received her D.D.S. from Northwestern University in 1955 and met her future husband, Harry J. Owens, the advertising manager for R.R. Donnelly & Sons, while a dental associate in Chicago. She practiced in Faith from 1956-58 when she and Harry married, moved to Chesterton, IN and enjoyed life together until his death in 1980. Marcy was a member of St. John’s United Church, Chesterton, IN, Porter County Council of Church Women, and served many years on the Board of Directors of Whispering Pines Nursing Home. She served as both a volunteer and member of various organizations: The Field Museum of Chicago, Save the Dunes Council, and The Nature Conservancy. She was active with Friends of Art – Valparaiso University, The Art Institute of Chicago, Dunes County Chapter of Lyric Opera of Chicago and served as President of the Chesterton Women’s Club from 1986-88. Marcy held an unofficial title of “master gardener” at Pines Village Circle where she resided for 29 years. Clarice Marcella Owens (nee Heller), 98, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of South Dakota, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017. Survivors include her sister, Melba Veren of Gregory and stepdaughter, Molly Jean Cone (Donald) of Des Moines, WA; nieces, Alis Veren, Lisa Odenbach, Carla Heller, Peg Heller, Pat Heller, Jude Heller, Dana Gapter, Mary Ann Christensen, Donna Beltz; and nephews, Terry Kaiser, David Kaiser, Mike Heller, Todd Heller and Chuck Heller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, her parents, Charles and Dora (Bainbridge) Heller, siblings: Cora Kaiser, Wayne Heller, Lowdon Heller, Edward Heller, Kenneth Heller & Alva Heller; step-son, David Owens and nephews Ken Heller, Jr. and Rolland Kaiser.