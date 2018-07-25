Funeral services for Claudia Milacek, age 75, of Bonesteel were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, NE with Pastor Glen Stahlecker officiating.

Pallbearers were Bill Reynolds, James Milacek, Justin Bartling, Shelby Bartling, Mike Milacek, and Amy Milacek.

Burial was in the Bristow Cemetery in Bristow, NE. Brockhaus Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Claudia Milacek, daughter of Cornelius and Iva (Hurley) Blankenship, was born November 11, 1942, at Phelps, KY.

She attended Phelps High School. On March 30, 1969, Claudia was united in marriage to Frank Milacek in California. She had two children, Tammy and Bill, and two step-sons, Mike and James.

Claudia and Frank did things together all the time. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

laudia died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory.

Claudia is survived by her husband, Frank Milacek; son Bill Reynolds; step-sons James (Becky) Milacek and Mike (Amy) Milacek; grandchildren, Ariel, Justin, Madison, Duke, Bear, and Ian.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, four brothers and one daughter.