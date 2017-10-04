Clinton Lyle Bachelor was born in the Valentine Hospital to Orin and Frances (Grow) Bachelor on January 23, 1933. He lived on the Bachelor –T ranch near Merriman until 1939 when his family purchased a ranch in the Littleburg, SD area where he remained most of his life. He attended the O’Brian School through the eighth grade and attended Valentine High School graduating in 1950. He played all sports, V-Club, men’s choir and mixed choir. After graduation he returned to the family ranch, later named it “Eagle Valley Ranch”. June 10, 1951 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Edith Holder and started their life together in a two room house or three rooms if you count the “outhouse”. Three children were born to this union, Jack Lyle, Harold Wayne and Janet Diane. He was Baptized in the Christian faith in the Merriman Methodist Church and his involvement in the church was a commitment that lasted his lifetime until his death, serving on every committee, Sunday School, lay speaking, Methodist Men, Bible studies, youth sponsors, singing for funerals and choir, witnessing to his faith by his caring for people and his action. Clint was an avid sports fan for the Badgers and the Huskers and was always supporting the youth, driving a school bus for 33 years touching the lives of many young people. Bowling was a sport he really enjoyed especially the night he bowled a 298 game after sodding the football field all day. In later years he enjoyed golfing, especially going with the “Old Geezers” to Senior- Golf Tournaments, stopping for ice cream at every place in route. He was busy working on the Frederick Peak Golf Course but fate turned a different course for him with massive “2 strokes” on August 4, 2016 never getting to enjoy the game. He said it’s going to be a Beautiful Creation. Clinton passed away peacefully September 23, 2017 at Cherry County Hospital with his wife by his side. He leaves behind his wife, Edith; son, Jack and daughter, Janet Moon; brother, Richard (Faye) Bachelor; sister-in-law, Wilma Kenan; grandchildren, Jodi Hanshew, Kris Gentry, Jill (Joel) Anderson, Justin (Krista) Moon and Aubrey (Mariah) Bachelor. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Jacob Hanshew, Jiles Hanshew, Isaac Anderson, Ashlyn Anderson, Kylar Moon, Harpyr Moon, Tuckyr Moon and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Orin and Frances Bachelor, Howard and Nettie Hall; brothers, Jerry Bachelor, Harold Ray Bachelor, son, Harold Wayne and brother-in-law, Don Kenan. Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Valentine. Burial followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.