Connie J. Peterson, 71

Connie Jean Peterson, age 71, of Lincoln died October 15, 2018 at Bryan LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln with her family by her side. Connie was born June 2, 1947 in Valentine the daughter of Doug and Elvira Hammon who preceded her in death. Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Sam Peterson of more than 54 years; her brother, Bob Hammon (wife Janie); sister, Sharon Kluender (husband Bob), sister, Jeri Ballard; daughter, Sheri Catania (husband Tom), and son, Marvin Peterson (wife Terri), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Connie loved visiting her grandchildren, cooking, and sewing. Later in life when she contracted Parkinson’s disease, she liked riding her electric scooter and going for rides in the car. She also enjoyed going fishing with her husband Sam. Connie was a member of various Presbyterian and Methodist churches in the cities where her family lived. She was also a member of the local Jaycees and PTA. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and Job’s Daughters. Connie graduated from Valentine High School, took several courses at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and graduated from Colorado School of Medical Assistants in Denver. Connie worked as a medical assistant for doctors in Denver, CO and Sutherland. She enjoyed being a nurse’s aide at the Sutherland nursing home. Connie was also a secretary for the Contractor building Gerald Gentlemen Station and later worked for the Sutherland Electric Utility Company. Upon relocation, she worked at Stone and Webster Engineering Corporation in the estimating department. Connie also worked as an assistant to the Superintendent of Schools in Auburn and North Platte. Connie was a kind, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. She always had a smile to share or laugh to cheer you up. Connie was a friend to everyone and loved by all who knew her. Funeral Service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 20 at the Methodist Church followed by a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.