Funeral services for Dallas Burger were held on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pastor Mark Tuttle officiating.

Casket bearers were Robert Finke, Russell Schmidt, Robert Padilla, Matt Oltmanns, Kelsey Oltmanns, Marissa Schmidt, Jada Schmidt and Roberto Padilla. Honorary casket bearers were Tracy Schmidt, Tricia Finke, Tara Padilla, Amanda Oltmanns, Dallas Oltmanns and Norell Oltmanns.

Interment was in the Herrick Cemetery in Herrick. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Sam was born on June 17, 1926 in Carroll, IA, to Finley and Clara Burger. At 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served on a supply ship in Bremerton, WA. While on leave, he had his heart stolen by a girl from South Dakota. Sam and Eileen (Anhorn) were married on September 22, 1945, in Bremerton, WA. Once discharged, Sam and Eileen moved to South Dakota. The couple built their home and raised their daughter, Mavonne, in Bonesteel, where he was an active member of the American Legion. After 39 years working as a lineman with Rosebud Electric, Sam retired and enjoyed attending high school basketball games, shaking dice, trips to “the Hill”, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Dallas “Sam” Burger, 92, of Bonesteel, died Monday, July 9, 2018 at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

He is survived by his son-in-law Robert Finke of Sioux Falls, grandchildren Tracy (Russ) Schmidt of Menominee, NE, Tricia Finke of Sioux Falls, Tara (Robert) Padilla of Stanton, NE; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.

Sam is reunited in death with his parents, Finely and Clara, five sisters, a brother, his wife, Eileen, and daughter, Mavonne.