Dan “Blackie” Frederickson

Private Graveside Services for William Daniel “Blackie” Frederickson, age 65, of Ainsworth will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Dan Frederickson died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his daughter’s home at Creston, NE.

Survivors include: daughter, Trica (Mike) Magsamen of Creston, NE; son, Travis (Jennifer) Leitschuck of Grand Island, NE; seven grandchildren; three siblings, Jimmy (Rita) Frederickson of Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Frederickson of Ainsworth and Peggy (Chris) Ford of Scottsbluff, NE; nieces, nephews and other family members.

A Limited Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in his name. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.