Daniel Bell, 64

Funeral Service for Daniel Bell was held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday July 6 at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Prettyman officiating. Daniel Lester Bell went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday June 30, 2017 at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette, WY. Dan was born April 8, 1953, in Valentine, to Richard and Juniata (Johnson) Bell. Dan spent the majority of his childhood in the sandhills of Nebraska in the Valentine area. Dan enjoyed the Ravenscroft Ranch, south of Valentine where his dad was employed. He loved spending summers with his grandparents Earl and Dora Bell. He attended high school in Valentine. Following high school, Dan married Shirley Ammon from Bassett on September 2, 1972. They began their married life in Yerrington, NV. Dan and Shirley were blessed with five children. Dan worked the majority of his life as a crane operator, and took great pride in his work. Dan’s work allowed the family to live all across the country and allowed Dan to run some of the largest cranes produced at the time. In 1991 the family moved back to the Gillette area, where Dan started his own construction company with his three sons. His favorite things to do were sing, play guitar, and spend time with his grandchildren. Dan is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Jessie (Bell) Wise of Newcastle WY; his children: David Bell (Danielle) of Gillette, WY; Danna Burchess (Adam) of Grand Island; Richard Bell (Heidi) of Gillette, WY; Rachael Peterson (Josh) of Gillette, WY; Paul Bell of Gillette, WY. Grandchildren: Gideon, Grace, and Chara Bell; Jordan and Jack Burchess; Kenadi and Charlotte Bell; Dayton, Thayne, and Beckton Peterson. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Charlie and sister, Dixie. Memorials are suggested to Close to Home Hospice House in Dan’s name or the family. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com