Funeral services for Daniel Shutt were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with Rev. Dani Jo Ninke officiating. Pallbearers were Daniel Albrecht, Mark Schramm, Barry Hollman, Michael Chapman, David Wollman, and Robert Wollman. Honorary pallbearers were Dale Reisner and Kevin Wuestewald. Burial was at the St. Agnes/Sigel Parish Cemetery, rural Utica. Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Yankton was in charge of arrangements. Daniel Arthur Shutt was born on May 14, 1960 in Yankton to Arthur and Frances (Klimisch). He grew up on a farm near Utica and went to Kietzman Country School from first through fourth grade. He then completed the rest of his education in Yankton and graduated in 1978 from Yankton High School. He loved to work on cars. He would buy cars and fix them up. Dan could tinker on cars forever and never tire of it. He helped his dad with farming growing up and one of his first jobs was farming for a neighbor. He moved out to Arizona for something different and worked construction. He also lived in Las Vegas, NV and Albany (Latham), NY before finally returning home to Yankton to help his family with farming, drive cement truck, and finally settling on Kolberg Pioneer, Inc. Daniel A. Shutt, age 57 of Yankton passed away at his home on January 9, 2018. Dan is survived by his significant other, Twila Stibral of Yankton and her children, Jennifer (Ryan) Aldren of Whitewood and Christopher Stibral of Yankton; son, Heath of New York; stepsons, Erik Vernieu and Tyler Vernieu, both of New York; mother, Frances Shutt of Yankton; sister, Nancy Shutt of Yankton; brother, Mike Shutt of Yankton and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin and Florence Shutt and Bernard and Marcella Klimisch; son, Cody in 2009; and father, Art in 2011. Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com