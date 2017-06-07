Mass of Christian burial for Darnytia Kucera was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial was in the Bohemian National Cemetery south of Gregory. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Darnytia Ioma Boes Kucera was born on July 20, 1931 on the family farm in Spring Valley Township in Gregory County to Jacob and Hulda Boes. She was one of eight children. She attended Allum Country School south of Burke. Darnytia married Joseph William Kucera on December 4, 1949. They lived on a farm south of Gregory until 1970 when they moved to Gregory. The couple had five children: Linda, Robert, Richard, Darla, and Brenda. She worked a variety of jobs, including in-home daycare. Darnyitia was an avid bowler, loved to garden, and did a variety of canning. She loved to dance at Carlock and listen to polka music. Mollie B Polka Party was a favorite. She moved to Winner in 1978. On June 6, 1981 Darnytia married Robert Heying. They enjoyed traveling and took many trips. She enjoyed her job at Burns Pharmacy where she managed the soda fountain. Making salads at the American Legion filled many Friday afternoons. Telling her jokes and stories with a group of friends over a cup of coffee was a favorite pastime. She married James Kucera on March 24, 2001. She and Jim enjoyed camping and fishing and traveling to many vacation spots. They enjoyed their Sunday afternoon drives to different casinos and taking the bus for overnight trips. Darnytia Kucera, age 85, of Winner, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility after a battle with cancer. Darnytia is survived by her husband, Jim and five children: Linda (Norman) Watson of Ideal; Robert (Shelley) Kucera of Winner; Richard (Lynnette) Kucera of Winner; Darla (Steve) Jones of Rapid City; and Brenda (Bryan) Jorgensen of Ideal; 15 grandchildren: Jennifer (Gary), Christine, Shelley and Donald (Erin); Chad (Tina), Jeremy (Lauren), and Tyler (Danielle); Melissa (Mike), Joseph and Jerrett; Nicole (Lee) and Michelle (Mike); Nicholas (Ashley) Kirsten and Reagan (Blake); 27 great-grandchildren; siblings Wanda Engel, Shirley Vosika; in-laws Eleanor Darnaby, Jim Jares, Opal Boes and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by Joseph Kucera, Bob Heying, her parents Jacob and Hulda, her in-laws Joseph and Rosalia Kucera, her siblings Leon (WWII), Naven, Orvilla, Vivian, and Jean, and her greatgrandson Brayden.