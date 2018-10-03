Funeral services for David Johnson were held on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church in Burke with Pastor Mark Tuttle officiating. Music was provided by Jim Halverson and Rehme Thompson, vocalists, accompanied by Jo Dykstra, pianist. Ann Morehouse and Renee Sutton were in charge of registration and Becky Olson and Linda Boes were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Andrew Johnson, Chad Hanrahan, Joseph Olson, Kevin Liegl, Kris Schaaf, Kurt Schaaf, Michael Preslicka and Randy Tuttle. Interment was in the Czech National Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. David Lee Johnson was born June 17, 1948 at the Memorial Hospital in Burke, to Harold R. and Mildred M. (Nelson) Johnson. David was the eldest of seven children. As a young boy, David liked to “run away from home” with his wagon, dog, or horse. He wasn’t so much running away as he was just going to visit his lifetime friend, Jim Halverson. He attended the Leonard School through the eighth grade, a one room school without running water or indoor facilities. The family moved to Nashville, TN for a short time in the 1950’s while David was in the third grade. He was extremely happy to return to South Dakota and a small school. David attended and graduated from Burke High School in 1966. While in high school, he was active in Future Farmers of America and received the degree of State Farmer in his senior year. Only two percent of members reach this achievement, that requires four years of work. In 1963 David was a member of the S.D. delegation to the National FFA convention in Kansas City, MO. In 1982 David was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer by the Burke Area Jaycees. He represented the area at the state level. As a youth, David was baptized at the Union Baptist Church in Burke and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lucas. Over the decades he was a trustee and served on several committee’s as an active member of the church. David liked horses, but they didn’t always like him. As a young boy, his Shetland pony fell and broke David’s leg requiring rescue by cousin Jerry. As an adult, David was kicked in the face by a horse which resulted in a broken nose. Later in life, while riding a horse during round-up with the Minnesota cowboy’s he was injured requiring an ambulance and hospitalization. It just so happened that Jerry was at this event also! David L. Johnson married Anna B. Preslicka on February 6, 1971 at the Union Baptist Church in Burke. To this union, one son, Justin T. was born on November 25th 1972. David and Annie milked cows for 30 years, and raised Hereford cattle. David enjoyed doing field work, and working on machinery. He also enjoyed spending time hunting (that illusive buck that Justin scoped but could never find) and doing carpentry work with Justin. David and Annie were also active as 4-H leaders for the Missouri River Rangers 4-H club. One of David’s greatest joys was helping Annie care for Billie and Rehme Sutton as children while their parents were working. Liam (Billie) and Maris (Rehme) the second generation of the Sutton children were also precious to David. David passed on September 21, 2018 at the Avera Gregory Hospital at the age of 70 years. David is survived by his wife of 47 years Annie, son Justin, both of Lucas, Mother Mildred (Harold) Johnson, Burke; two brothers Jeff (Mary) Johnson, Sioux Falls, Doug (Carol) Johnson, Burke; four sisters Laura Dianne (Ron) Frame, Pierre, Patricia (Mark) Hanrahan, Milesville, Beverly (Randy) Wilson, Pierre, Sarah (Alan) Birney, Onida, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Johnson; paternal grandparents Charles and Olive (Fish) Johnson; maternal grandparents George and Lora (Swift) Nelson; father and mother-in-law, Ernest and Bertha Preslicka.