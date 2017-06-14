Funeral services for Dennis Green were held on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner. Burial was in the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Dennis was born June 21, 1944 in Kadoka as the only child to Dale and Anna Green. He went to White River schools through high school, attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a major in music education. While at USD he met and married Josephine Julia Hahn on June 8, 1969. Dennis taught music in Platte, Waubay and Alexandria before moving to Winner in 1976 to work for Job Service, then to Mission to work for Department of Social Services. He then worked in Winner for the Winner City Jail until his retirement. Dennis was a member of the Winner United Methodist Church, a member of the Winner Masonic Lodge #166, member of Roseland Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star #113, also Associate Bethel Guardian of Job’s Daughters International #21. The joys in his life included spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting and fishing, helping with the community playhouse both in acting and set work, playing and singing music in many forms. Dennis Green, age 72, of Winner passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Dale Green and Anna Watkins-Green-Jerome. He is survived by his wife Joesphine Green; four children, Debbie (Mark) Kuchta of Sioux Falls, Tom (Julie) Green, grandchildren, Kaleb and Jessica of Cushing, OK, Jon (Stephanie) Green, grandchildren Jonathan, Mathieu, Marcus and Jeanie of San Antonio, TX and Sarah Green (Kason VanVleet) of Sioux Falls.