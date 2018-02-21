Donald E. “Donnie” Richardson

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Memorial services for Donald E. “Donnie” Richardson, age 86, of Ainsworth, NE will be held at a later date. Donnie Richardson passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. Survivors include wife, Luanne Richardson of Ainsworth; two daughters, Pamela Richardson of Orlando, FL and Dawn Denise (Dave ) Dobbins of Lexington, NE; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. There will be no visitations. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.

