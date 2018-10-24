Donald Martin Monnier, 83

Donald was born on November 18, 1934 to George and Goldie (Couser) Monnier on the Monnier Ranch south of Kilgore. He passed away on October 15, 2018 at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue, NE. He enlisted in the armed forces and served his country in Korea. He married Marlene Faubion Marley on December 20th, 1969. Don, Marlene, Tony, Carol, and Charlene resided on the ranch and were joined by the births of Marty (Donald Jr.) and Tonda in the following years. Don enjoyed life on the ranch, playing practical jokes on friends and family, card parties and Bingo. Don is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert (Shirley), Richard (Alice), Clifford; great grandchildren, Christian Lowe and Brooklen McDaniel. He is survived by his children, Tony Marley, Carol McDaniel, Charlene (Brian) Schubauer, Marty (Toni) Monnier, and Tonda (Randy) Pruitt; Friend, Marlene Flowerday; brothers and sisters, Edith (Pete) Peterson, Mavis (Robert) Goodwin, Mert (Anita) Monnier, Jerry (Donna) Monnier; Sister-inlaw, Marlene Monnier; 14 grandchildren, Amanda LeVelle, Mary Crouch, TJ Marley, Kella Lowe, Trever McDaniel, Tucker McDaniel, Danielle Schubauer, Bailee Schubauer, Rik Tinsley, Kate Marler, Jennifer Monnier, Jena Siecke, Ryden Pruitt, and Andrea Pruitt; a host of nieces, nephews, great and great-great grandchildren. Services were held on October 22, 10:00 a.m. at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home, Bellevue, NE. Graveside Service was held on October 23 at 9:00 a.m. at the Kilgore Cemetery, Kilgore, NE.