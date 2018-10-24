Donald N. Witte, 74

Donald Nolan Witte “Don”, age 74 of York, NE died October 11, 2018 in Lincoln. He was born November 29, 1943 in Valentine to Harry and Pauline (Weisflog) Witte. He attended grade school at District 45 and Valentine High School, graduating in 1961. He then attended Chadron State College. He married Shirley Hayford on September 12, 1965 in Valentine. Don attended the Memphis College of Optometry, graduating in 1966. Don served our country in the United States Army for two years (1966-1968). The hobbies he enjoyed were riding cutting horses, raising Austrian Kelpie Dogs, and in retirement, woodworking. This woodworking was such a joy. So many family and friends reaped the benefits of his fine work. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities. Dr. Witte practiced Optometry in York for 43 years and retired in December of 2010. Dr. Witte enjoyed giving back to his community by serving on various boards and committees. He took his board duties very serious. His hard work and dedicated leadership on the York General Hospital Board lead to an outstanding medical facility for both patients and employees, which not only serves our local community in York, but the surrounding area as well. The various boards and committees were: Faith Lutheran Church Executive Director and Elder, Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank for 30 years, Board of Directors of York General Hospital for 35 years and VP since 2007, Board of Directors of Nebraska District Lutheran Church Missouri Synods, and Board of Directors of Nebraska Optometric Association for which he received the Distinguished Service Award in 2002. He also served on the York City Council, York Planning Commission, York Country Club Board, and the York Economic Development Corporation, as President. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Jay Witte and their two sons, Matthew N (Deborah) Witte of Sioux Falls, SD and Mark J (Nannette) Witte of Fremont. His grandchildren include: Luke, Lauren, and Zachary of Sioux Falls and Georgia, Emma, and Adelaide of Fremont. He is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Robertson and Yvonne Green of Valentine, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Greg and Angela Brown, both from Valentine; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death are his parents, Harry and Pauline Witte, parents-in-law, Jay and Ida Mae Hayford, sister, Elaine Witte Marckx, and brothers-in-law, Raymond Robertson and Carl Green. Funeral Services were Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Dr. Heath Trampe officiating. Burial with military honors followed at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, York General Hospital, or York Community Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.