Graveside services for Donna Jones were held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory with Emmett Kotrba officiating. Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Donna was born on August 21, 1932, to Leonard and Arlene Hutchison. The oldest of seven girls, Donna and her sisters grew up in Gregory. After she graduated from high school she worked for Haughtman’s Market and Locker Service and in late 1951 began working for R.E.A. (Rosebud Electric Association). Soon after, she became engaged to her late husband, Jerry Jones who was in the military service. Jerry and Donna married on June 22, 1952. Three weeks later Jerry left for military duty in Korea. While Jerry was overseas Donna continued working for R.E.A. and sold tickets at the theater in the evenings. After Jerry returned from overseas in January, 1954 he was stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville, CA. Donna then began working for the California Electric Power Company in San Bernardino, CA. In 1956 their first daughter, Cynthia was born and then 11 months later, their first son, Kevin. Donna was a homemaker for 18 years. During that time they had two more children, Jeffrey, and then their youngest, Diane. In 1971 Jerry’s job for the State Department of Education was transferred to Sacramento, CA, in which the family settled down in the town of Loomis, CA. In 1974 Donna returned to work as an office manager in a department store until it closed. Soon after, she worked in the office of an automotive dealership for approximately 10 years until retiring. After retiring Jerry and Donna enjoyed gardening, spending time with their 11 grandchildren and family and friends. After Jerry passed away in 2002, Donna sold her property in Loomis and moved to Sun City in Roseville (a retirement community). While living in Sun City, Donna made many new friends, enjoyed quilting and sewing and occasionally traveled. After suffering a stroke in January of 2017 Donna moved to The Pines in Rocklin, CA, an assisted living facility. Donna Joy Jones (Hutchison) passed away in rocklin, Ca, on March 12, 2018. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Arlene Hutchison, sister, Ardith Kortan, and her husband, Jerry Jones. Donna is survived by her children, Cynthia (Mike), Kevin (Suzanne), Jeffrey, Diane (Dennis); her grandchildren, Kristin, Cherie, Lisa, Nicole, Melinda, Kayanne, Gary, Kenny, Jennifer, Eric, and Alex; her four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Avis, Ellen, Marilyn, Denalda, and Diane.