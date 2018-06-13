A memorial service will be held for Dorothy Haines on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Life Center at the corner of 6th Street and 7th Avenue in Brookings. Dorothy was born August 30, 1920 at Lucas to Everett and Clara (Morehead) Stinton and died May 21, 2018 at Sweetwater Retirement Community in Billings, MT at the age of 97· Dorothy began her education at the Smith School which she attended through eighth grade. She then attended Lucas High School through her sophomore year when the school closed and at that time she transferred to Gregory High School. Her mother died when she was 12 and at that time she turned to her sister and husband, Aletha and Oral Swift, who nurtured her in her faith. On January 4, 1938 she was united in marriage to Arthur Haines. To this union one child, Carol, was born. While Carol was growing up she worked at home and on the farm. In 1957 she started working at Rosebud Electric Coop in Gregory. When they moved from Gregory to Brookings she transferred to Sioux Valley Electric Coop in Coleman and retired in 1987. After retirement she traveled with her friend, Opal, throughout the United States as well as Europe, Israel and Egypt. She loved traveling and always commented that she wished she had traveled more. She and Arthur were involved in the quarter horse business - raising and showing them. This enabled their grandchildren, LaMona and Kurt, to show some of the best horses across the nation. At this time her grandson Kurt continues in the quarter horse business. Dorothy lived her entire life in South Dakota until May 1, 2014, when she moved to Billings, MT, to be near family. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in March of 1985, by her parents, three brothers, Clell, Orville, Lyle, one sister Aletha Swift and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carol (Ole) Wentz, granddaughter LaMona (Shawn) Berry, grandson Kurt (Tawni) Pylman and stepgrandson Danner Denton; two great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; her step-grandchildren, Kim, Michele and Russell and five step-great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws; Evelyn Haines of Gregory; and Garnet Sargent of Winner; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2110 Overland Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 or Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd to the Van Ministry at 1080 -24th Street West, Billings, MT 59102.