Dorothy Lewis

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:33am News Staff

Funeral services for Dorothy Lewis were held on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Colome.

Burial was in the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Marie (Ring) Lewis, age 91, was a long-term resident of Winner.

Dorothy was born on April 28, 1925 to Edward Ring and Mary (Giske) Ring in Millboro.

Dorothy married Dean S. Lewis on March 6, 1942 and enjoyed over 63 years of devoted marriage. Together Dorothy and Dean raised five children.

Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, bowling, her flowers, cooking. She and Dean enjoyed their grandchildren, many friends and spent a great deal of time traveling.

Dorothy Lewis, 91, of Winner passed away on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility in Winner.

She is survived by her five children: Larry, Robert, Richard, Shelly and Monte Lewis, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her siblings Leona (Ring) Lane and Edwin Ring.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dean S. Lewis who was a long term business owner in Winner; her parents Edward and Mary Ring; and her sisters Esther (Ring) Bigelow and Mildred (Ring) Duffy.

