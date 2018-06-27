Funeral services for Doyle Mathis were held on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner. Burial was in the Winner City Cemetery. Do yle was born on November 4, 1933 to Truman and Louise (Metzger) Mathis in Mitchell. In 1936 the family moved to Yankton. Ten years later the family moved to Meckling where they resided on the farm. Doyle graduated from Meckling High School in 1951. After graduation Doyle enlisted in the US Army where he was stationed in Anchorage, AK for two years. Doyle and his brother Richard (Dick) purchased the International Harvester Implement dealership in 1958. They have been in business for 60 years as of March 2018. Throughout those 60 years it was not only a business but a place where he gained a lifetime of friendships. Doyle was united in marriage to Eldora (Williamson) on October 18, 1959 in Winner. They were blessed with four children, Ann, Lynn, James and Tom. Doyle and Eldora spent 20 years on Monday nights square dancing and every Saturday night at the Carlock Dance Hall. The past 26 years he enjoyed his yearly snowmobile trips to the Black Hills with the boys. Along with selling farm machinery, his love for his family, farming, and raising livestock continued throughout his life. Doyle Mathis, 84, of Winner, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Doyle is survived by his wife Eldora, four children; Ann (Bren Beard) Martinson, Dixon, IL, Lynn Larson, Omaha, NE, James (Teresa) Mathis, Winner, Tom Mathis of Winner; nine grandchildren: Jessica, Samantha Martinson, Cale, Kylee Larson, Kyle, Katie, Kennede Mathis, Tayden and Parker Mathis, two brothers, Richard (Dick) Mathis of Winner and Art Mathis of Spokane, WA and several nieces and nephews. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents Truman and Louise Mathis.