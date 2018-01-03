Dr. George (“Jack”) Marlin Horner, of Shawnee, WY, died November 25, 2017, at age 96.

Dr. Horner was born November 19, 1921 in Ainsworth, NE. He graduated from Ainsworth High School, and then from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree followed by a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1946. During medical school in 1944, he married Peggy L. Hallsted of Crawford, NE.

He served as a captain in the Army Medical Corps from 1947-49. He moved his wife and four children from Omaha, NE, to Denver, CO, where he practiced medicine (OBGYN) until retiring in 1985, when he and Peggy purchased and moved to the Hageman Ranch of Shawnee, WY, which became the Horner Ranch, and lived there until his death.

Peggy preceded him in death in 1989.

He is survived by children, Michael J. (June) of Colorado, Susan L., Douglas A. (Connie), Nancy A. (Horner) Meissner; niece, Jeanne (Tom) Smith, nephew, Ron (Deb) Rawalt; grandchildren, John (Cassie) Horner, Garrett (Ali) Horner, Roni Horner, Zachary (Jen) Meissner, Charles (Alexa) Meissner, Holly Meissner; and two great- grandchildren.

Memorial services will be announced in the spring or summer.