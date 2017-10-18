Dr. Robert G. Cook, 69, passed away on September 23, 2017 in Ainsworth, NE. Robert George Cook was born to Mario and Mary (Morrison) Cook of Chicago, IL on May 22, 1948. He attended Loyola Academy, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame for his performance on the 1966 swim team. He began his undergraduate studies at Northwestern University and was accepted into the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University after his sophomore year.After medical school, Dr. Cook completed his general surgery internship and residency at Northwestern University and moved to Kenosha, WI in 1979 to begin his surgical practice. He directed the development of the Vascular Laboratory at St. Catherine’s Hospital in 1980. In 1987, the lab became an independent entity and served thousands of patients before closing its doors in 2015. He was one of the only surgeons in the state of Wisconsin to be board certified as both a Registered Vascular Technologist and a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation. Dr. Cook was also the President and Director of Surgical Review Services at Confidential Peer Review, Ltd.In addition to being a skilled surgeon, Dr. Cook was immensely talented in a wide variety of pursuits. He approached each of his interests full bore, with great study and preparation. He was a life-long athlete, from completing the Boston Marathon and multiple others to barefoot water-skiing to scuba diving. Dr. Cook was also an accomplished pilot, with over 25 years of experience flying both single- and multi-engine land and sea aircrafts. As a dog trainer, he competed in field trials with his prize-winning English Pointers and worked with the United Schutzhund Club of America for over 30 years. He also had a fascinating love of falconry and published multiple scientific articles about pigeons. Despite his many talents, Dr. Cook was unpretentious and genuine; there were few things he loved more than spending time outdoors with his dogs in Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Mario (Mary) and Thelma Cook.He is survived by his wife, Michelle Cook; daughter, Dr. Deena Weiss; brothers, Dr. Francis (Trudy) Cook and Dr. William (Susan) Cook; sister, Mary Jo (Albert) Furman; as well as an adoring extended family. Dr. Cook touched the lives of many, and he will be dearly missed. A memorial service was held in his honor on Sunday, October 15th at the Kenosha Airport. Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Cook’s name to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, the Bird Dog Foun-dation in Grand Junction, TN, or to the National Police Dog Foundation