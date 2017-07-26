Elaine Davis

Elaine H. Davis, 88 of Woodstock, IL, passed away on July 20, 2017 at Centegra Hospital in Woodstock, IL. Schneider Leucht Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was at Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock, IL. Elaine was born in Herrick on November 23, 1928 to Charley and Helen (Ulrich) Meyer. She married Edwin W. Davis on December 17, 1949 in Woodstock, IL. Elaine was a collector of many things. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, and card games. She enjoyed many vacations in Florida. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Karen) Davis; and her grandchildren, Mary, Danielle, and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin W. Davis; and her brother, Robert Meyer.