Elaine Davis

Wed, 07/26/2017 - 10:08am News Staff

Elaine H. Davis, 88 of Woodstock, IL, passed away on July 20, 2017 at Centegra Hospital in Woodstock, IL. Schneider Leucht Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Burial was at Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock, IL. Elaine was born in Herrick on November 23, 1928 to Charley and Helen (Ulrich) Meyer. She married Edwin W. Davis on December 17, 1949 in Woodstock, IL. Elaine was a collector of many things. She enjoyed reading, golfing, bowling, and card games. She enjoyed many vacations in Florida. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Karen) Davis; and her grandchildren, Mary, Danielle, and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin W. Davis; and her brother, Robert Meyer.

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467