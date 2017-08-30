Eldina M. Eickoff

Eldina Maxine Eickhoff of Valentine went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2017. Eldina was born on July 28, 1922 in Capa, SD to Elsie and Bruno Jeitz. She spent a good portion of her life living in South Dakota where she graduated from Black Hills State Teacher’s College. Later she met and married her husband, Raymond J. Eickhoff, in Murdo, SD on December 25, 1946. Together they raised their children Randy Lee and Kip Eickhoff. Eldina worked as a teacher and a librarian, but her most important positions were as mother and wife. The love she poured out to her family showed in her commitment to the community of Valentine as well. She was the longest living member, 55 years, of Book Club. Her love of reading extended to her working at the Valentine Public Library. In addition to Book Club, Eldina had been a member of the P.E.O. Chapter CA. for 52 years, a member of Valentine United Methodist Church for over 50 years, and several other organizations. When she was not volunteering or being a loving mother and wife, she enjoyed painting, birds, reading, and playing the piano and harmonica. And, occasionally, when challenged, she delighted people by standing on her head! Eldina was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Bruno Jeitz (Pierre, SD); brother, Henry (Gladys) Jeitz (Belle Fourche, SD); her husband, Raymond J. Eickhoff (Valentine); and a great-granddaughter, Madelaine Carlena Lewis (Fort Worth, TX). She is survived by her children, Kip (Tina) Eickhoff (Pierre, SD); and Randy Lee Eickhoff (Fort Worth, TX). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Randy Roger (Susan) Eickhoff (North Richland Hills, TX); Leone Eickhoff (Arlington, TX); and Stephanie Alt (Grand Island); great-grandchildren, Mathew Eickhoff (Sunrise, FL); Alexandra Eickhoff (Sunrise, FL); and Shea Eickhoff (Arlington, TX); and great-great grandchild, Julian Eickhoff (Sunrise, FL). A visitation was held at Sandoz’ Chapel of the Pines, August, 24, 2017. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Valentine United Methodist Church August 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.