Eldon F. Cozad, 97

Eldon F. Cozad was born on September 16, 1920 to Grace (Simms) and Bert Cozad in Merna, NE. After 97 years, Eldon departed this earth and joined Harriett, his wife of 65 years, on October 3, 2017. In 1939, Eldon graduated from Wood Lake High School. He married Harriett Simons of Sparks, NE, on June 3, 1943 in Valentine, NE. Twin boys, John E. and James F. Cozad, were born on February 25, 1945. Eldon and Harriett were members of the Wood Lake Union Church of Wood Lake, NE, where he was a Sunday School teacher.Eldon was a life-long rancher. He believed in good fences making good neighbors; if it couldn’t be done with hard work, it couldn’t be done. Eldon was involved with the Registered Hereford Association and won prizes for bulls that he raised. In the 60’s to 70’s, Eldon and his sons began switching to Black Angus cattle. While ranching all of his life, he also flew a Piper Cub over Cherry, Brown and Rock Counties.This allowed Eldon to check the cattle, wells and neighbors through the years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. When ice fishing, Eldon would have his boys help rock the plane after landing; they needed to put boards under the snow skis to keep them from freezing to the ice. Eldon loved flying as much if not more, than ranching. He last flew at 92 years of age!Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Harriett Cozad; son, John E. Cozad; and siblings Helen O’Kief, Ronald Cozad, John Cozad, Kenneth Cozad and Louise Bloom.Eldon is survived by his son, James F. (Jeanie) Cozad; sister-in-law Jackie Cozad of Lincoln; and grandchildren, Sarah (Andy) Miller, Jeep (Lynn) Cozad, Jennifer Cozad, Mark (Amber) Cozad and James Cozad; and eleven great-grandchildren. Services were held on Monday, October 9th at the Wood Lake Union Church in Wood Lake. Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Wood Lake Union Church. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was entrusted with service arrangements.