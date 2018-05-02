Funeral Services for Eldora Hardy, 94 year old Buffalo resident who passed away April 19 at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, WY surrounded by family. Services were held at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine on April 27 at 10:00 a.m. and graveside in Seneca Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com Eldora Mae Hardy was born February 7, 1924 the second child to A.P. and Mae Miles of Brownlee. She joined her brother Lester at home in a sod house and together they welcomed three more brothers and a sister. Later the family moved into a “big” frame house where they would have room for their growing family. Eldora and her siblings attended Brownlee school from grade school through her 9th grade year, riding back and forth to school on horseback. She attended Thedford until her graduation in 1941. At 17 years of age she decided to follow her mother’s footsteps and become a teacher. She then took the required testing for a teacher and became the school teacher of the Brownlee school, residing with her parents for two years. During those two years she taught her brothers Sam and Bernard as well as the neighbor boys, Wayne and Albert Hardy. In 1945 she hung up her teachers bell and became a housewife to Raymond Burton Hardy working for local ranchers in Seneca and later moving to the “Dismal Ranch” in the early 1960’s. She and Burton had two children Robert (Bobby), and Sandra. She had Bobby during the 1949 blizzard and Sandra in July of 1951. They lived happily as a family until 1968 when Burton was killed in a horse accident. Thirteen months later Bobby died of a sudden heart attack. When Sandra graduated from high school in 1969 she and Eldora moved to Chadron State College where Eldora pursued and obtained a BS in Library Science. Eldora taught and worked in Gering as well as Valentine. She moved to Buffalo, WY in 1984 to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters, Stacie and Tammie. Eldora is survived by her daughter, Sandi (Sandra) Hardy Perry and her husband, Robert (Bob) of Buffalo, WY; granddaughters, Stacie Perry Gibson (Doug) of Casper, WY and Tammie Perry Neville (Brad) of Kaycee, WY; great-grandsons, Ian, Payton and Brady Gibson of Casper, WY and Kade, Zane and Ace Neville of Kaycee, WY; a sister, Merle Marie Miles Melcher of Fairbury; brothers, Bernard (Lovella) Miles and Sam (Charlotte) Miles of Valentine; brother-in-law, Larry (Nina) Hardy of Seneca; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Hardy, Rose and Kathleen Miles. There are also many nieces, nephews and friends left to mourn. Preceding her in death besides her parents, husband, and son are brothers, Lester and Robert Miles, brothers-in-law, Jim Melcher, John Hardy and Rob Hardy, nephew, Jeff Hardy, and sisters-in-law, Alberta Miles and Judy Hardy.