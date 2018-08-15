Elinor M. Bloomstrom, age 89, of Winner, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center in Gregory. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home of Winner is in charge of arrangements.

Elinor Marlene (Walton) Blomstrom was born November 18, 1928 to Ralph and Freda (Wagner) Walton in Chadron, NE. One of seven children, her family moved around in Nebraska before settling near Clearfield in Tripp County where she grew up. Her father passed away when she was nine years old, leaving her mother struggling to raise the family on her own until she married Guy Walton in 1954. She lived with her aunt in Valentine, NE, during high school years and graduated in 1945. She attended college in Spearfish but was unable to complete her education as she was needed at home to help with the family. She taught country school for a year before employment at the Co-op in Winner, where she met her future husband, Robert Blomstrom. They were married in October of 1954 and to this union six children were born. She resided in Winner until a decline in health made it necessary to move to Silver Threads in Gregory to be closer to her daughters. Eventually a move was made to Butte Senior Living and then Avera Rosebud Country Care Center where she remained until her passing.

Family held the highest place of importance in her life, and her children and grandchildren were her passion. She was always eager to help out when needed. She was often seen sitting at her sewing machine making clothing for daughters, granddaughters and dolls. But she would also play catch with her sons in the backyard. Other hobbies included reading, especially the classics, doing needlework until her eyesight prevented it, crossword puzzles and watching old classic movies.

A member of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, she shared her love for Jesus with her children and loved to sing them Bible songs from her youth.

She is survived by her children: David, Seattle, WA, Neil (Brenae), Yankton, Beverly (Rod) Graesser, Dallas, Laurie (Mike) Spartz, New Hope, MN, Barbara (Steve) Nallick, Golden Valley, MN, and Jeanne Fortuna, Gregory; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren: Glenn (Kirsten) Graesser, Vermillion, (Walter, Henry, Eddie); Jordan (Cassie) Graesser, Boston, MA; Leah Graesser, Redding, CA; Emilee (Max) Hendricks, Sacramento, CA; Nolan, Josie, Alyssa and Nathan Fortuna, Gregory; Allyson Spartz, New Hope, MN; Cierra Bordeaux and LaShya Farmer, Dallas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Freda Walton, Guy Walton; sister Joyce Bettcher; brothers Ralph (Dean) Walton, Albert (Ab) Walton, Richard (Dick) Walton; an infant sibling; and son-inlaw Rod Fortuna.