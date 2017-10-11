Elsie L. Fowler, 67

Elsie Lorraine Battershaw was born on October 8, 1949 in Tilden to Fred and Beulah (Fox) Battershaw. She attended school in Burwell and Valentine. Elsie married her best friend and soulmate Gary Fowler on August 23, 1969 in Valentine. They were blessed with two children, Courtney Shane and Lori Lynn. Elsie and Gary spent the next 48 years making their home in Valentine. Throughout her life, her door was always open to family and friends. Elsie worked various jobs throughout her life. After the passing of her mother-in-law in August 1971, Elsie was an instrumental part in raising Gary’s younger siblings. She was a carhop at the Big Dipper, cashier at Ideal Market, and a nurse’s aide at Pine View Good Samaritan Center. She also worked at Daylight Donuts and Cherry County Hospital Housekeeping Department, but her most important and gratifying job was taking care of her family which included her daycare grandchildren. She was elated at the thought of becoming a great grandma in November. In August 1994, Elsie opened her daycare. Over 50 “grandchildren” were blessed to come to Grandma Elsie’s and Poppa Gary’s. Even after her initial cancer diagnosis in November 2011, she continued doing daycare. With a heavy heart, she retired in May 2016 due to health reasons. Elsie always met you with a hug and a smile on her face. She encouraged you when you had no strength, believed in you when you doubted yourself, and taught you to respect and love yourself. She laughed at our jokes, played with us when we were bored, helped us hunt for “treasures,” and made sure we were well nourished (which included cookies and monkey bread). She disciplined us when necessary, while still showing how much she loved us. Grandma Elsie received her angel wings on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in North Platte, after a courageous battle with cancer. Elsie is survived by her husband, Gary; son Courtney and wife Dee Jaye Fowler; daughter Lori and husband Chris Lurz; her grandchildren Alex Lurz, Caitlyn Ormesher and husband Tyler, Kyle Lurz and Brayden Fowler all of Valentine. Elsie was preceeded in death by her parents Fred and Beulah Battershaw; great grandson Sawyer Ormesher; and siblings Veda McBride, Helen Battershaw, Merl Battershaw, Glen Battershaw and Sam (Dale) Battershaw. Funeral services were held at the Valentine Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Will Deeds and Pastor Scott McClellan officiating. Burial was at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of arrangements.