Emma M. McKee, 96

Emma Mae was born at Carter, SD to Richard (Dick) and Margaret (Maggie) Rugge- Schmidt on May 22, 1921. She made the journey to her eternal home on August 29, 2017 at the age of 96. She lived in the Carter, Hidden Timber, Mission and Wood areas growing up. She graduated from grade school and spent her young life working for families, doing housework and taking care of the children. Emma married Harry W. McKee in Winner, SD. They spent most of their lives in Mellette County on the farm, in Wood and finally in White River. To this union were five children Shirley, Dale, Richard (Dick), Sandra and Bruce. Throughout her married life she worked various different jobs; a store clerk, a waitress, and at one time running her own restaurant. Later retiring after 15 ½ years as a bank teller/book keeper from Farmers State Bank in White River. After retiring from the bank Emma started helping elderly people in their homes with cooking, cleaning and visiting with them in times of loneliness. Emma also worked in the Green Thumb program, and had a small day care in her home. Emma was baptized in the Methodist Church and attended regularly, health permitting, the Methodist and Nazarene Churches. You could often find an open Bible on her table or on her night stand. She kept a notebook of her favorite scriptures. Emma enjoyed baking and cooking. There aren’t many people in the community that didn’t get to sample her cookies or bars. There wasn’t a family gathering that she didn’t have an ice cream bucket of chocolate chip cookies to enjoy. There were always goodies at “Gramma Kee’s” house, it didn’t matter if it was a family gathering or you showed up on any other day, she always had something stashed in the freezer. Until she got arthritis in her hands, she made quilts out of scrap material and embroidered kitchen towels to give as gifts. She also enjoyed spending time with family. She especially enjoyed family reunions. Her children and her grandchildren were her greatest joy, but nieces and nephews were always welcomed into her fold. There were no limits to her love for her family. Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; daughter, Shirley Lolley; son, Richard McKee; daughter-in-law, Carolyn McKee; grandchildren, Stanley James McKee, Bret Alan Green; great grandchildren, Holden Morrison, and Wyatt Gesinger; her parents; three sisters, Mary, Margaret and Geraldine; three brothers, Franklin, Richard and Lawrence; and the siblings of husband Harry – Roy McKee, Minnie Jordan, Pearl Wang, Oma Brown, Carol Didier and Bob McKee. Left to mourn are her son, Dale (Raymalee) McKee; daughter, Sandy (Alan) Green; and son, Bruce (Kathleen) McKee; son-in-law, Kenny (Mary Jane) Lolley; a very special sister-in-law, Jean McKee; her 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 39 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews in both the Schmidt and McKee families. Memorial Service was held on Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Event Center in White River. Inurnment followed at the White River Cemetery. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.